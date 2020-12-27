Firo (XZC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.08 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. Firo has a total market cap of $41.33 million and approximately $6.08 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for $3.64 or 0.00013487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Firo has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,965.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $701.53 or 0.02601641 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.73 or 0.00477399 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.30 or 0.01273119 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.41 or 0.00591158 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.28 or 0.00253214 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00021705 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,365,568 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

Firo Coin Trading

Firo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

