Firo (XZC) Market Cap Hits $42.10 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:XZC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Firo coin can currently be bought for $3.70 or 0.00013608 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Firo has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Firo has a total market capitalization of $42.10 million and $4.98 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,221.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $635.41 or 0.02334204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.85 or 0.00473328 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $323.36 or 0.01187867 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.17 or 0.00595728 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00238909 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00020852 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,363,531 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io

Buying and Selling Firo

Firo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

