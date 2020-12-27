Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Now Covered by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Fiserv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV stock opened at $112.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.05. The stock has a market cap of $75.51 billion, a PE ratio of 85.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. Fiserv has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $240,834.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,209,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,211,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,862,582 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Mirova boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 344.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.