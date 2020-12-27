Flamingo Trading 28.7% Lower Over Last Week (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $19.89 million and approximately $7.52 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000494 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Flamingo has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00129535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00019543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.25 or 0.00622508 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00159113 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00324502 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00056445 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015999 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

Buying and Selling Flamingo

Flamingo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

