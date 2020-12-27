FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) traded up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.83 and last traded at $23.83. 72,998 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 167,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQDF. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 108.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 256,598 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 60.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,606,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 221.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period.

