ForeverGreen Worldwide (OTCMKTS:FVRG) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2020

Shares of ForeverGreen Worldwide Co. (OTCMKTS:FVRG) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. ForeverGreen Worldwide shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 45,789 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

About ForeverGreen Worldwide (OTCMKTS:FVRG)

ForeverGreen Worldwide Corporation, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells diet foods and beverages, and natural products to enhance health. It offers Prodigy-5, a nutritional product that provides vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and energy; PowerStrips that offers temporary relief of minor aches and pains; and FrequenSea Pro, an instant nutritional beverage.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for ForeverGreen Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForeverGreen Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit