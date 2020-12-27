ForeverGreen Worldwide (OTCMKTS:FVRG) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of ForeverGreen Worldwide Co. (OTCMKTS:FVRG) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.00. ForeverGreen Worldwide shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 45,789 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

About ForeverGreen Worldwide (OTCMKTS:FVRG)

ForeverGreen Worldwide Corporation, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells diet foods and beverages, and natural products to enhance health. It offers Prodigy-5, a nutritional product that provides vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and energy; PowerStrips that offers temporary relief of minor aches and pains; and FrequenSea Pro, an instant nutritional beverage.

