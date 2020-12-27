Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FWRD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $194,294.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,308.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,013.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,700 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Forward Air by 2,438.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 594,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,104,000 after buying an additional 570,935 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Forward Air by 35.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,807,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,707,000 after buying an additional 469,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Forward Air by 218.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,065,000 after buying an additional 312,596 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Forward Air by 302.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 104,395 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Forward Air by 45.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 254,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,625,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRD opened at $76.08 on Friday. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $78.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.00.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Forward Air will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

