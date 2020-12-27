Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Freddie Mac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Freddie Mac in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Freddie Mac stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. Freddie Mac has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10.

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

