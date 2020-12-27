Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Freddie Mac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Freddie Mac in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Freddie Mac stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. Freddie Mac has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10.

Freddie Mac Company Profile

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

