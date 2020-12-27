Front Street Capital Management Inc. Has $4.59 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 300.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,631 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,745 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.3% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.97 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The company has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.69.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.35.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

