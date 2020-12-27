FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:FSEP) Stock Price Up 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:FSEP)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.09 and last traded at $32.02. Approximately 2,330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 16,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:FSEP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

