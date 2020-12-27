Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Receives $9.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.14.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodson Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,310,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 160,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Funko by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 123,082 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Funko by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,425,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after acquiring an additional 25,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Funko by 777.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,017,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 901,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in Funko during the second quarter worth $5,681,000. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNKO stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $10.66. The company had a trading volume of 233,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,175. Funko has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $529.29 million, a P/E ratio of -39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $191.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.10 million. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Funko will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

