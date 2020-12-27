FY2021 EPS Estimates for Acasti Pharma Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ACST)

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2020

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.21). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Acasti Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACST. B. Riley reduced their target price on Acasti Pharma from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Aegis downgraded Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.43.

Shares of ACST stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43. Acasti Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $2.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acasti Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 252,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.28% of Acasti Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Earnings History and Estimates for Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit