FY2021 EPS Estimates for Acasti Pharma Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.21). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Acasti Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACST. B. Riley reduced their target price on Acasti Pharma from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Aegis downgraded Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.43.

Shares of ACST stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43. Acasti Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $2.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acasti Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 252,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.28% of Acasti Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.