GateToken 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $20.59 Million (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 27th. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00001588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. GateToken has a market cap of $31.78 million and $20.59 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00039133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.85 or 0.00271196 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00028332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00014603 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GT is a token. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,501,963 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GateToken

GateToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.