GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut GCP Applied Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

GCP Applied Technologies stock opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58. GCP Applied Technologies has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,723,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 311.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 274,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 207,603 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 645,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 389.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 119,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 633.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 122,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 105,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GCP Applied Technologies (GCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.