Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) Trading Down 4.5%

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2020

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s share price was down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.09. Approximately 20,049 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 127,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40.

About Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP)

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD/NASH). The company is developing gemcabene, a novel, once-daily, and oral therapy for dyslipidemia conditions where patients are unable to reach their lipid lowering goals, including patients already receiving maximally tolerated statin therapy.

