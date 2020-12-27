Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Analysts expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to post earnings per share of $1.98 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.71. Generac posted earnings of $1.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $8.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.62 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total transaction of $1,068,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,536 shares in the company, valued at $140,321,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $233.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $237.99.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

