General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus upped their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,853,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,190,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,725 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 19.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $555,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253,265 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in General Electric by 12.6% in the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in General Electric by 31.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327,429 shares during the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.65. The company had a trading volume of 30,049,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,751,125. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $93.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.