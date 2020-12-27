GeoDB (GEO) Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 27th. One GeoDB token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000747 BTC on exchanges. GeoDB has a total market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $123,983.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GeoDB has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00045995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.33 or 0.00287965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00029553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GeoDB (GEO) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,738,758 tokens. GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GeoDB

GeoDB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

