Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GGB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Bradesco Corretora raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,455,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Gerdau by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 469,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Gerdau during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GGB stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. Gerdau has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

