Giant Hits 1-Day Volume of $4,244.00 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Giant has a total market capitalization of $73,553.52 and $4,244.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.92, $20.33, $31.10 and $33.89. During the last seven days, Giant has traded 47% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00139877 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00007834 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00026102 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00010351 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004058 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Giant

Giant (CRYPTO:GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 8,605,593 coins and its circulating supply is 8,455,591 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network.

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

