Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.06.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLUU shares. BidaskClub upgraded Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.80 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

In other news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $1,628,131.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,934 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,428 over the last ninety days. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLUU. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,055,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,104,000 after buying an additional 55,488 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 365.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 132,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 103,848 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 13.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,656 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 62.4% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 218,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 83,837 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Glu Mobile by 174.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 835,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 531,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 835,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,515. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. Glu Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Glu Mobile will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

