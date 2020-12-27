GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $726.46 Million

Analysts expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to announce $726.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $735.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $720.00 million. GMS reported sales of $761.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GMS.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $812.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. GMS’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GMS. BidaskClub upgraded GMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays cut GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 48.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 10.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 16.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. GMS has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $34.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GMS (GMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.