Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Dec 27th, 2020

BidaskClub cut shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.25) on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Star Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Golden Star Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.58.

GSS opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. Golden Star Resources has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $74.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.70 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the second quarter worth $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the second quarter worth $108,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources in the third quarter worth $219,000.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

