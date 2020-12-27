Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.40 and last traded at $8.32. 2,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 5,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Goodfood Market from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from $9.15 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.86.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

