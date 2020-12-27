GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Stock Holdings Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,615 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. FMR LLC purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,881,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in GrafTech International by 29.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in GrafTech International by 60.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 30,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in GrafTech International by 99.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 134,912 shares in the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. GrafTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

In related news, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $59,359,555.14. Also, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 297,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $2,999,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,099,925 shares of company stock valued at $89,726,035. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EAF opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.47. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $13.12.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

