Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 43,661 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 914,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,661 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.16% of Fastenal worth $41,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 375.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.27.

Fastenal stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $50.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average is $45.84.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.46%.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $158,865. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

