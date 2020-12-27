Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 23,353 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,923 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,353 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $44,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 843,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $194,961,000 after acquiring an additional 92,340 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Autodesk by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,625 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,886 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,731 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 164,893 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,441,000 after buying an additional 30,371 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $301.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.97, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.82 and its 200 day moving average is $246.77. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $307.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Autodesk from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.38.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

