Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 9,886 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,886 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $39,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 35.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 15.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,734,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 11.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 45.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 59.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $275.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1,718.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.16 and a 200 day moving average of $300.17. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $205.20 and a 1 year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.94.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.