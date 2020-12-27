Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,537 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of CSX worth $52,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of CSX by 347.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CSX by 87.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX opened at $90.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.42 and a 200-day moving average of $78.42. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $93.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

CSX announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CSX from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.16.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

