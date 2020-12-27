Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $49.86 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 347,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,721 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $49,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in The Hershey by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,604.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,121 shares in the company, valued at $23,168,127.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,107,182 over the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HSY opened at $149.95 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $161.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub lowered The Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

