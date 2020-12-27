Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,370 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.25% of W.W. Grainger worth $47,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 417.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of GWW opened at $415.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $406.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.88. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $427.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.26 EPS. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $366.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.43.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.