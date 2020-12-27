Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 37,255 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,444,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,255 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $55,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,969,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,444,000 after purchasing an additional 186,494 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,990,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,612 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 8,023,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,922,000 after purchasing an additional 304,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Altria Group by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,787,000 after purchasing an additional 879,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 5,528,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,994,000 after purchasing an additional 62,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock opened at $41.72 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $51.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.79. The company has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.89, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

