Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 72,133 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $37,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,719,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 66,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $348.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.48.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $256.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $88.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.15. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $260.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

