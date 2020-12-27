Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GRPN has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Groupon from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Groupon from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Groupon from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Groupon from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Groupon from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of GRPN opened at $37.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.71. Groupon has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $63.20.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.82. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Groupon will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 232,500.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,326 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,807 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities; health, beauty, and wellness; food and drink; home and garden; automotive; discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals, as well as deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel.

