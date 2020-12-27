GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.08. GrowGeneration reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 800%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $55.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.26 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRWG. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,585. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.57. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 825.97 and a beta of 3.10. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $43.14.

In other news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $1,284,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren Lampert sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $4,198,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 971,914 shares in the company, valued at $28,739,496.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797. 13.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at about $435,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

