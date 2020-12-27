Handshake (HNS) Price Reaches $0.0980 on Exchanges

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $33.74 million and approximately $820,415.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Handshake has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0980 or 0.00000367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,711.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $691.26 or 0.02587900 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.71 or 0.00478101 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $344.66 or 0.01290335 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $161.06 or 0.00602985 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.90 or 0.00254186 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00021986 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 344,242,614 coins. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org . Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake ‘s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

Handshake Coin Trading

Handshake can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

