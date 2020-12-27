Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives $46.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HASI shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $529,608.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 206,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,244,708.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $147,473.36. Insiders have sold a total of 63,429 shares of company stock worth $3,390,682 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 381,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 44,432 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,919,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 11.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 148,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 405.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after buying an additional 259,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $65.36 on Thursday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average of $41.70.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. Analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

