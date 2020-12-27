HARD Protocol (HARD) Price Reaches $0.53

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One HARD Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00002031 BTC on exchanges. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $21.15 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HARD Protocol has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00127624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.99 or 0.00641278 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00156880 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.35 or 0.00335461 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00057305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00086725 BTC.

HARD Protocol Token Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

