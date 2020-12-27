HashCoin (HSC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One HashCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io. HashCoin has a total market cap of $260,690.81 and approximately $6,858.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HashCoin has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00046437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.23 or 0.00290982 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00029903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00014979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.63 or 0.02066785 BTC.

About HashCoin

HashCoin (HSC) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

