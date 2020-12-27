Head to Head Analysis: Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) & The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY)

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The9 and Ideanomics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The9 0 0 0 0 N/A Ideanomics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Ideanomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of The9 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

The9 has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideanomics has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The9 and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The9 N/A N/A N/A Ideanomics -998.07% -212.69% -116.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The9 and Ideanomics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The9 $50,000.00 175.94 -$25.54 million N/A N/A Ideanomics $44.57 million 12.17 -$97.68 million N/A N/A

The9 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ideanomics.

Summary

The9 beats Ideanomics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The9

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and develops online games in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also develops mobile games, including CrossFire New Mobile Game and Audition; and provides technical consulting services. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc. focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles. The company's Ideanomics Capital division provides financial services solutions. This division is involved in the areas of capital markets, such as financial products advisory and creation, with specific focus on the application of blockchain and artificial intelligence in financial technology. This division also operates EKAR, an exchange traded fund that tracks the Innovation Labs Next Generation Vehicles Index, which comprises of global stocks that have exposure to the theme of electric and self driving/autonomous vehicles. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York with office in Beijing, China.

