Head to Head Survey: Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) & Isomet (OTCMKTS:IOMT)

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) and Isomet (OTCMKTS:IOMT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Flux Power and Isomet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -74.69% N/A -101.66% Isomet N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Flux Power and Isomet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $16.84 million 9.09 -$14.34 million ($2.80) -4.57 Isomet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Isomet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flux Power.

Risk & Volatility

Flux Power has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isomet has a beta of -19.39, meaning that its share price is 2,039% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Flux Power and Isomet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 Isomet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flux Power presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.56%. Given Flux Power’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Isomet.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Flux Power shares are held by institutional investors. 71.2% of Flux Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% of Isomet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Flux Power beats Isomet on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie LiFT packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. The company sells its products directly to small companies, end-users, and Fortune 500 companies, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, and battery distributors. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Vista, California.

About Isomet

Isomet Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells acousto-optic (AO) devices, RF electronics, and optical sub-systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers AO navigation products, including modulators, frequency shifters, deflectors, tunable filters, Q-switches, special function devices, fiber optic couplers, and standard AR coatings; and electronics navigation products, such as modulator drivers, deflector drivers, AOTF drivers, Q-switch drivers, frequency sources and amplifiers, and custom electronics, as well as accessories. Isomet Corporation was founded in 1956 and is based in Springfield, Virginia.

