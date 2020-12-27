Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $44.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average of $34.39. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $45.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $49,018.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,146.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $391,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,785.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,326 shares of company stock worth $7,194,576 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 415.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

