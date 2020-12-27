Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2020

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $44.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average of $34.39. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $45.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Health Catalyst’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $49,018.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,146.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total value of $391,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,785.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,326 shares of company stock worth $7,194,576 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 415.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Analyst Recommendations for Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit