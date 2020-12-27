HedgeTrade (HEDG) Achieves Market Cap of $156.32 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001720 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $156.32 million and $243,913.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001828 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000393 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001553 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00024997 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,231,468 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

