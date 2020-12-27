Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 120.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 42,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,921,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,929,000 after buying an additional 66,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 269.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 435,102 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 559.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 340,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 288,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,406,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,059,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $530.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $36.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,602.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,561.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

