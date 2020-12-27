Holo (HOT) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, Holo has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Holo token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Liqui, LATOKEN and WazirX. Holo has a market capitalization of $98.49 million and approximately $11.59 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Holo Token Profile

Holo’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,249,427,985 tokens. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Holo

Holo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, IDEX, LATOKEN, Binance, OOOBTC, Bilaxy, Fatbtc, ABCC, Hotbit and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

