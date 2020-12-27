Homeros Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last week, Homeros has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $424.27 million and $8.85 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Homeros token can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00003865 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00127384 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00019668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.35 or 0.00633657 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00155830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00325176 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00057541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00085628 BTC.

Homeros Token Profile

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,268,600 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

Buying and Selling Homeros

