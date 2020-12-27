Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at National Securities

National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.20.

HGEN opened at $21.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01. Humanigen has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $33.95.

Humanigen (OTCMKTS:HGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14).

In other news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $486,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,469,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,901,004.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter valued at about $330,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,256,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,320,000. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

