HYCON (HYC) Price Down 23.7% Over Last Week

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. HYCON has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $392,457.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HYCON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00095328 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000053 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000160 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. HYCON’s total supply is 3,015,992,096 coins and its circulating supply is 2,302,017,574 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io

