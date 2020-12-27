Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation is based in New York. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hycroft Mining in a report on Friday, November 27th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hycroft Mining in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hycroft Mining from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ HYMC opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63. Hycroft Mining has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $16.17.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 million. Analysts forecast that Hycroft Mining will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stanton K. Rideout bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 54,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $411,252.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,525 shares of company stock worth $893,140.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $39,427,000. Valueworks LLC increased its position in Hycroft Mining by 27.0% during the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 468,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 99,690 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Hycroft Mining during the third quarter worth about $930,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hycroft Mining during the third quarter worth about $106,000. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

