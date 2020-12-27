ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ICICI Bank from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ICICI Bank has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NYSE IBN opened at $13.99 on Wednesday. ICICI Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that ICICI Bank will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBN. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in ICICI Bank in the second quarter valued at about $22,036,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ICICI Bank by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 163,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 66,519 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC purchased a new position in ICICI Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in ICICI Bank by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 747,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 355,493 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in ICICI Bank by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 203,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

